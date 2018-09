× Remains Found in Lackawanna County Identified

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — The Lackawanna County coroner says skeletal remains found last week in Dickson City are those of Titus Thompson, 20, of Scranton.

Thompson had been missing since August 1. His remains were found in a wooded area off Commerce Boulevard Friday night.

The cause of death has been ruled a suicide.

41.463478 -75.642240