Reaction to Bill Cosby’s Prison Sentence from ‘Cosby Show’ Fans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. -- At Brand's Barber Parlor in East Stroudsburg, both clients and workers were reflecting on the three to 10-year sentence Bill Cosby faces in state prison.

Joshua Gamble and Raoul Quinones say they grew up watching the actor and comedian's hit sitcom “The Cosby Show,” which aired more than 25 years ago.

“I watched him a lot growing up. I watched him a lot,” said Quinones. “And I'm glad he made me happy that he made my life happy many times. I laughed a lot with him.”

However, both agree that show did so much more than bring laughter into homes; it shifted the perception of African-American families in the country.

“Just for like the African-American community, he humanized black culture. For that to be seen on TV at that time was so groundbreaking,” said Gamble.

The show was so successful with Cosby portraying patriarch Dr. Cliff Huxtable that Cosby was coined “America's Dad.”

But a sexual assault conviction now has Cosby getting a new title from a Montgomery County Judge: “sexually violent predator.”

“The show was fabulous, and it still is, and it's sad. It's a very sad situation,” said Susan Russo.

People say despite all the trailblazing "The Cosby Show" did for this country, all that good work will be overshadowed by Cosby's conviction.

“It is sad to see him at this point in his life, being 81 years old, going to a three to 10-year sentence is disturbing a lot of people that grew up with him,” said Quinones.

“Even that, even saying that but wrong is wrong,” said Gamble. “I don't excuse that for anybody, even if he is the face of a culture. For what he did, I do thank him, but wrong is wrong.”

Before today's sentencing in Montgomery County, Cosby had been free on one million dollars bail. He is now behind bars.