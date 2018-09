× One Dead After Fire in Monroe County

CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — At least one person is dead after a fire in Monroe County.

Crews were called to the home at the corner of James Road and Johns Road in Chestnuthill Township around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to the fire marshal, a man lived there alone.

The home near Effort is destroyed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation here in Monroe County.

Monroe County officials confirm one man is dead after a house fire near Effort. The house is a total loss. A Fire Marshal is at the house trying to determine a cause. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/ZHoDI4xjzI — Carmella Mataloni (@Carmella_News) September 25, 2018