Natural Gas Company Helps Flood Victims

NEW ALBANY, Pa. — One of the areas hit hard by last month’s flooding is getting a helping hand from a company involved in the natural gas industry.

As crews paved roads and filled ditches, people in New Albany say this act of kindness will not be forgotten.

It’s been more than a month since flooding rocked the small community in Bradford County.

Efforts to clean up have been moving slowly until natural gas company Southwestern Energy stepped in.

“Without them, this work would be four months, six months, it could be a year. We only have one employee and he works as needed,” said borough council president Michelle Dunham.

The New Albany borough council reached out for area companies to help flood victims.

Crews brought in engineers to look at the damage and heavy machinery to clear damaged areas.

“Southwestern was able to work on a property that was getting water three feet from their back door and they worked on that property and gave them 20 feet of property,” Dunham said.

“They came in yesterday morning at 9 o ‘clock and by 12:30, they were completely done back here,” said resident Carl Green. “I am completely satisfied the water is not coming into the yard anymore.”

Crews placed sandbags and planted shrubs to help soak up the water that flooded Green’s yard

Last month we spoke with green when flooding from a nearby creek swept away his deck and pool.

“It is a godsend to me. I really appreciate it.”

Southwestern Energy will continue their efforts to help New Albany residents for the rest of the week.