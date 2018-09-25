× Grant to Help with Repairs at Osterhout Free Library

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Some libraries in our area received grants from the state to make improvements and the Osterhout Free Library in Wilkes-Barre is one of them.

Tracey Butler of Wilkes-Barre comes to the Osterhout Library several times a week.

“You come here and sit down and read. You have free internet. You get newspapers. You get to read the book. Quiet time.”

Butler is not the only one who is happy to hear the library just received a $120,000 grant from the state to do some much-needed upgrades. Executive director Rick Miller is, too.

“Hopefully make the place look nicer and safer.”

Most of the money will go to fix the roof of the 170-year-old library.

“That’s obviously the most pressing need to fix the roof repairs, make sure we don’t have leaks, obviously, protect the collection and the building itself,” Miller said.

Miller says the library had an estimate done on its roof and there is between about $140,000 and $160,000 of work that needs to be done to upgrade it.

Outside of the roof repairs, Miller says the library would like to get some new windows and possibly new flooring.

He says the Osterhout serves about 160,000 people a year so it is important to keep everything up to date.

“We have a lot of people coming into the library. We have a lot of people. We have a lot of technology at the library, and of course, collections of books and artifacts, so it’s important that we keep them safe and in a good environment,” Miller added.

“I’m happy for them so they can get the roof fixed and all that,” Butler said.

The Lehighton Area Memorial Library also received money to help make repairs there.