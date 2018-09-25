× Concerns Raised about Proposed Park and Ride in Luzerne County

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — There is concern over a proposed park and ride location in Luzerne County. People who live near where it is supposed to be built believe it will negatively impact their neighborhood.

PennDOT has its eyes on this patch of land on Route 309 near Old Turnpike Road in Drums. The state wants to build a park and ride lot there.

It held a meeting recently to get feedback from community members.

Naweed Najib lives nearby and is not in favor of the project.

“I hope they should not build it there, to begin with, and they can build it elsewhere away from the neighborhood.”

PennDOT says it likes to build these park and ride locations because they are popular among people who carpool. That’s why it wants to build one in Drums near Interstate 80 and 81.

“There’s the park and ride on the other side of the valley on (Route) 93. I think it’s really useful. My husband and I use it all the time,” Katie Woznicki said.

Woznicki lives in Sugarloaf is in favor of the park and ride.

“It’s very convenient. it’s right off the exit of (Interstate) 81 and I personally don’t find big issues with it.”

On the other hand, Najib says putting the parking lot there will negatively affect the environment and his community’s water source. He started a petition a few days ago and says he already has 50 signatures.

“Also, it is an open invitation for crime because we are very close to the interstate.”

A PennDOT spokesperson says after hearing negative feedback about the proposed location of the park and ride, the state will look at the possibility of other sites in this area.