Talkback 16: Building Collapse, Political Ads, Bloomsburg Fair Weather

Posted 6:12 pm, September 24, 2018, by

Topics in this edition of Talkback 16 include a building collapse in Berwick, political ads, naming counties, the weather forecast during Bloomsburg Fair week, and reaction to a caller who suggested aliens control the weather.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s