Topics in this edition of Talkback 16 include a building collapse in Berwick, political ads, naming counties, the weather forecast during Bloomsburg Fair week, and reaction to a caller who suggested aliens control the weather.
Talkback 16: Building Collapse, Political Ads, Bloomsburg Fair Weather
-
Talkback 16: Forecasts, No Feedback
-
Talkback 16: Rescuing Buddy, Drugs in Prison
-
Talkback 16: Highway Shootout, Political Ads
-
Talkback 16: Teachers Strike, School Bus Safety
-
Talkback 16: Political Ads, Three Schools Merging into One
-
-
Talkback 16: Suggested Programming, Gus the Groundhog
-
Talkback 16: Crane Collapse, Sex Abuse in the Catholic Church
-
Talkback 16: Kaepernick, School Mold
-
Talkback 16: Rainy Weekend, News vs. Football
-
Talkback 16: Weather Observations
-
-
Talkback 16: Animals
-
Talkback 16: Police Officer in Trouble, Rain, Tiger Woods
-
Talkback 16: Work Zones, Courthouse Renovations, Skycam 16