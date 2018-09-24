Students Protesting District’s Dress Code in Shamokin Area

Posted 7:20 am, September 24, 2018, by , Updated at 07:10AM, September 24, 2018

COAL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Students are protesting in one part of Northumberland County.  It’s all because of the school dress code.

School officials in the Shamokin Area School District say there have been more dress code violations and so they created a video about the policy.

That 54-second video created controversy. Some say it targeted female students by banning tight-fitting clothing or pants and jegging material.

The district’s policy also bans baggy clothes and spandex. No vulgar writing is allowed on clothing either.

Students planned a peaceful protest for Monday at 7:20 a.m.

They tell Newswatch 16 they plan to be out of dress code.

