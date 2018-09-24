Shawn Christy to Appear in Court in Ohio

Posted 11:39 am, September 24, 2018, by , Updated at 11:58AM, September 24, 2018

Shawn Christy, the man who sparked a three-month manhunt after allegedly making threats against President Trump, is scheduled to be arraigned in federal court in Ohio Monday.

Christy, 27, of McAdoo, was on the run since June. He was wanted for allegedly making online threats against President Trump and other officials.

Federal, state, and local law enforcement captured Christy near Mansfield, Ohio Friday afternoon.

US Marshals began searching for Christy in Ohio after he crashed a stolen truck on I-71 near Mansfield on September 16.

There is no word when Christy could be brought back to Pennsylvania to face charges.

