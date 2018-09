× Serial Bank Robber Sentenced to Prison

SCRANTON, Pa. — A man was sentenced to nearly 20 years behind bars for robbing more than a dozen banks in our area.

William Fisher, 46, of Dunmore, learned his punishment Friday.

Fisher pleaded guilty in January to holding up 14 banks in four counties between December 2015 and September 2017.

Fisher had a gun during most of those robberies, and prosecutors say he stole more than $200,000.