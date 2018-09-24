Scranton Prep at Wallenpaupack girls soccer

Posted 10:40 pm, September 24, 2018, by

Scranton Prep edged Wallenpaupack 3-2 in OT earlier this season in girls soccer.  This time the teams met at the Lady Buckhorns pitch.  But, this time the Classics took control in regulation winning, 5-2.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

