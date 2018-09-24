× Riders “Ecstatic” Over New Night Bus Schedule in Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Some people in Luzerne County are rejoicing after a new night bus schedule made its big debut on Monday night.

The new night bus schedule goes from 7 p.m. to just after 1 a.m.

Now, a lot more people can take the bus to get to work on the night shift.

Juan Ramos said he takes the bus to get to training in Wilkes-Barre for the Luzerne County Special Olympics but getting home to Ashley later at night was a problem.

“I’m one of those people that were pushing for night service because a lot of times I have stuff to do at night and I could get to practice but I could never get home,” Ramos said.

However, now Ramos can take the bus to get home.

The Luzerne County Transportation Authority created the new night schedule because that’s what customers said they wanted most.

“I was ecstatic, I was ecstatic. Super excited, super excited. I’m like they finally get a night service so a lot of people who work night shift can get to and from work,” Robert Grant, who works in the Hanover Industrial Park, said.

Part of the reason for the new night bus schedule is to help people in area industrial parks get to work.

“We’re hoping that this helps the economy because we’re going to every industrial park. We’re going to Hanover Industrial Park. We’re going to the Center Point Industrial Park where there are a lot of jobs,” Lori Vandermark of the Luzerne County Transportation Authority said.

The first 30 days of the new night schedule will be free and it’s music to rider’s ears

Grant said he used to pay a pretty penny to get home on the night shift from his job.

“Take a cab. Very expensive. Either that or get a Lyft or an Uber and that was very, very expensive,” Grant said.

You can ride the night bus for free up until October 24th. After that, the rate returns to its usual $1.75 for a one-way ride.

To view the new night schedule, click here.