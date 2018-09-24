× Remembering Recent High School Graduate Killed in Crash

CARBONDALE, Pa. — Grief counselors were Carbondale Area High School Monday for students and teachers who knew the teenager killed in a crash over the weekend.

Joe Maddage, 18, died Friday night on his way home from a football game. Now, his loved ones are doing what they can to keep his memory alive.

A memorial to Maddage at the intersection of Chapman Lake Road and Rushbrook Road in Scott Township has grown since the weekend.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Friday. Maddage and another driver collided. The teen’s car then hit a utility pole.

Police are still investigating the crash, and those who knew Maddage have only started coping with the loss.

Larry Gabriel coached Maddage on the Carbondale Chargers football squad. He remembers a big, tough kid who worked hard and was a good teammate.

“We were telling stories about how he was always a good kid, always polite and respectful, and knew his place, always had a smile on his face,” Gabriel said.

This coming Friday, Maddage’s family and friends and teammates will remember him by releasing balloons before the football game.

“Something that mom felt was fitting, subtle and meaningful. We’ll do that and certainly help the family through this time and keep Joe’s memory alive here at Carbondale Area,” said Bob Mehalick, superintendent of Carbondale Area School District.

Even though Maddage graduated from Carbondale a few months ago, the high school is still finding ways to pay tribute to him like a banner with his football number. Some of his family visited the school to share in their heartbreak.

“I think it took a lot. The family did come today to express gratitude towards us and their appreciation and we did as well to them. Joe was something else. He’ll be missed. His memory will live on a long, long time here at Carbondale,” Mehalick said.

Police are still investigating the deadly crash.

A viewing is scheduled for Thursday and funeral services will be held Friday for Maddage.