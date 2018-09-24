New Foods at the Bloomsburg Fair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. -- The 163rd Bloomsburg Fair is in full swing. The fair draws thousands of people each year for entertainment, rides, and of course, food.

Many vendors try to come up with the newest, tastiest foods that will have people talking.

It's always such a tough job taste testing the food. It was perfect fair weather on Monday--not too hot and not too cold--so that means nothing is off limits food-wise at the fair.

With more than 1,000 vendors at the fair, it can be hard to decide what to eat. Each year, vendors come up with new foods so there is always something different.

As Newswatch 16 looked for all the new fair food, we found a lot of new desserts. At The Pork Pit, you don't just get a pork chop on a stick. This year, you can also get rolled ice cream with flavors including "Miss Piggy" and "Spotted Cow." It's been popular, and it's kind of a show to see them make it.

"We went away a couple of times, and we've seen it out at the beach. There's none of it here, so we decided to do it here," said Joy Lunger, The Pork Pit.

Dunkin Pizza is paying tribute to the king of rock and roll with its newest creation. "The Walkin' Elvis" is a new twist on what is said to be Elvis Presley's favorite sandwich.

"The pizza cone, peanut butter, bacon, banana, and it's all melted together," said Tracy Jackson, Dunkin Pizza.

If you can't decide between dinner or dessert, AC Eats and Treats has the solution.

"Basically just a hamburger or cheeseburger on a glazed donut," said Chad Schlemmer, AC Eats & Treats.

Cheese is optional, as is lettuce and tomato. Personally, I didn't think ketchup would work with the donut.

"A little bit of a dessert, you get your dessert and your dinner at the same time," said Schlemmer.

If you look hard enough, you'll find some Schuylkill County flavor at the Bloomsburg Fair like the "Skook Sundae" at The Rolling Macaroni.

"Mac and cheese, pulled pork, a bunduki, which is a polish meatball. People in the area know what that is. It's all ethnic, a lot of ethnic food," said Thomas Kane, The Rolling Macaroni.

The Rolling Macaroni is based in Ashland, hence the name, "Skook Sundae." The gourmet mac and cheese has pulled pork, buffalo chicken, and more.

"The shrimp and lobster, they're loving that. They're loving the shrimp one," Kane added.

There are a lot of new things at the Bloomsburg Fair this year. For the first time ever, there is a stand selling and serving alcohol.