Man Charged After Knife Fight in Hazleton

HAZLETON, Pa. — A man is facing aggravated assault charges for allegedly slashing two people during an argument in Hazleton.

According to police, Darnell Jackson, 29, got into a fight and cut a man and woman along North Laurel Street around 10 p.m. Sunday.

The woman had a cut on her face, and the man had been cut several times.

Jackson was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, and resisting arrest.

Investigators say the fight broke out over a custody dispute.