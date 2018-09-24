Man Charged After Knife Fight in Hazleton
HAZLETON, Pa. — A man is facing aggravated assault charges for allegedly slashing two people during an argument in Hazleton.
According to police, Darnell Jackson, 29, got into a fight and cut a man and woman along North Laurel Street around 10 p.m. Sunday.
The woman had a cut on her face, and the man had been cut several times.
Jackson was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, and resisting arrest.
Investigators say the fight broke out over a custody dispute.
