WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Riders in Luzerne County will now be able to take the bus at night.

Luzerne County Transportation Authority is set to begin night routes for its buses Monday.

The authority announced the new nighttime service earlier this month.

The night schedule includes five new routes that will run as late as 11 p.m. or midnight and will have stops at more locations including several area industrial parks.