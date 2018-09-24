Lackawanna County School Hosts Free Produce Market for Kids

Posted 10:19 pm, September 24, 2018, by , Updated at 10:45PM, September 24, 2018

MOOSIC, Pa. -- A school district in Lackawanna County is making fresh and healthy food more readily available to the community.

Riverside Elementary East School in Moosic held a free children's produce market on Monday.

The market is set up for families to pick up fresh produce.

"It's actually really fun and nice for this school to give out free food and it actually makes you to be healthy," said Brisa Sosa, fourth grader.

The market will be open to students and their families once a month at the school in Moosic.

