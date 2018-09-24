In Your Neighborhood

Kickin’ it for Krissy

Come on out to the Polish American Citizens Club in Luzerne County, Saturday, September 29, for the Kickin’ it for Krissy benefit poker run. Registration begins at 9 a.m. in Dupont. It costs $15 for a rider or passenger. Proceeds benefit Krissy Schatzel who was just diagnosed with stage 4 stomach cancer. There will also be music, a 50/50, basket raffle and kickball tournament. The game begins at Noon.

Fall Festival and Basket Raffle

The Ben Salem United Church of Christ will hold their Fall Festival and Basket Raffle, Saturday, September 29, in Carbon County. The event, held at their church in Lehighton, will be from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Refreshments will be available for purchase. There will also be a bake sale, basket raffle, fall decorations for sale, face painting and crafts. Bring a canned food item to receive and entry for a door prize.

