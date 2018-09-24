× After Rainy Summer, Environmental Experts Talk Fall Foliage Forecast

JIM THORPE, Pa. — Plenty of people can be seen biking and hiking at the Lehigh Gorge State Park near Jim Thorpe.

Joy Myers is from Harrisburg. She comes to this area to use the trails and to see the fall foliage, though she admits she’s a little early this year.

“You know what, if we are here a little early and it’s not crazy crowds, we can just enjoy the peace and quiet a little more and not the hustle bustle, and that’s what it’s about anyway,” said Myers.

People come from all over to see the leaves change colors. In many parts of the Poconos, the leaves are still green.

Newswatch 16 stopped by Carbon County Environmental Education Center to ask if the wet summer we had this year will have any negative impact on the leaves.

“It’s more about the cold than too much water or not enough water,” said Jeanie Carl, naturalist.

Carl says in order for the leaves to change, warm days and cold nights are needed.

“They need that cold to say, ‘Hey, the seasons are changing.’ With the cold and the shorter days, the trees should put a show on for us, I hope,” said Carl.

Some people we spoke to say they are a little nervous that the colors won’t be as bright this year, but it’s still early, so they are staying optimistic.

“They aren’t going to change for a while, and I am not worrying about the leaves just yet, but I do look forward to it,” said Al Lanoue of York.

“It’s gorgeous. I mean, there is nothing like Pennsylvania in the fall time,” said Myers.

According to the Pocono Mountains Fall Foliage Forecast, in Monroe and Carbon counties, we won’t see peak color until the week of October 24.