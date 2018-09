× Motorcyclist Killed in Crash in Northumberland County

WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is dead after state police say he crashed his motorcycle early Sunday morning in Northumberland County.

According to state police, Michael Carl, 32, of Lewisburg, was headed south on Route 405 in West Chillisquaque Township around 2:45 a.m. when he slid off the road into a wooded area.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

State police are still investigating what led to the crash.