Mother Locked up After Troopers Say She Assaulted 4-year-old Daughter

ROCKEFELLER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A mother is behind bars after police say she assaulted her boyfriend and her 4-year-old daughter in Northumberland County.

State police arrested the 27-year-old woman from Sunbury after they say she physically assaulted her boyfriend at a home in Rockefeller Township Saturday morning. She then smacked her daughter in the face, grabbed her by her hair, and shoved her to the ground.

Troopers say video of the assault was captured on a home security camera.

The woman, whose name was not released by state police, was charged with aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child, and other charges.

She is locked up in Northumberland County. The child is with another family member, troopers said.