Helping 16 Year Old with Cerebral Palsy Get Wheelchair Accessible Van

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A fundraiser in Luzerne County shined bright Sunday afternoon.

Serena's Rae of Sunshine was held in the Plains Township Municipal Park.

The event benefits Serena Rae Evans, a 16-year-old girl with cerebral palsy.

The money raised from the event will go toward buying a wheelchair accessible van to help Serena get out in the community more.

"As she's getting older, it's just too hard to keep carrying her, so this really started because we want her to get out more and just seeing what her life has to offer instead of being cooped up at home," said Rebecca Frame, Serena's mother.

You can donate to Serena's Rae of Sunshine using PayPal by clicking here.