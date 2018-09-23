Fall Festival Benefits Animal Shelter

Posted 6:39 pm, September 23, 2018, by , Updated at 06:09PM, September 23, 2018

FORTY FORT, Pa. -- People stopped by the fall festival held at Edward's Garden Center in Forty Fort on Sunday, the first full day of fall.

The family-friendly event kicked off the season with some live animals, balloon animals, and plenty to eat and drink.

It all came together not only to ring in the season, but to raise money for Blue Chip Animal Rescue.

People we spoke with say they are ready to bring on the cooler weather.

"The kids enjoy it. They like going out, and they like to help out and rake. They like to jump in the leaves and stuff, so I guess that and going into the hockey season, big hockey fan," said Zachary Gramps of Forty Fort.

Edward's Garden Center will match donations to Blue Chip up to $500.

