Dallas School Board Approves New Teachers Contract

DALLAS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- UPDATE: The Dallas School Board unanimously voted to approve a new teachers contract Sunday night.

(Previous story)

After years of negotiations and strikes, there may be an agreement between the Dallas School District and the teachers union.

Teachers agreed to a new contract earlier this week. It is now up to the school board to vote on it.

That vote is scheduled for 7 p.m. Sunday.

Dallas teachers picketed back in 2016 after working without a contract for a year. Two years later, teachers have agreed to a new contract.

Parents and students hope the school board will agree to the new terms.

"I hope they come to an agreement because it is affecting the kids. They've got to stay in school, and it is affecting their learning and holding them back," said Samantha Naylor of Dallas.

Union officials say the tentative contract is for eight years with three years being retroactive. The terms of this contract have not yet been made public while the two sides have yet to finalize it.

"The strike, everyone wants it done and everything settled and finally have a school year with no breaks," said senior Kyle Greenwood.

Greenwood tells Newswatch 16 his high school career has been filled with contract disputes.

"When I was a sophomore, it was really bad. We had five weeks off during Christmas and a little bit during Thanksgiving, and we all came back with a positive attitude."

The contract was passed by nearly every voting member of the union. The union tells Newswatch 16 salary and health care were major points in the new contract.

"I think it is ridiculous that it took this long. I mean, we need the teachers, so give them what they are asking for," Naylor said.

"Everyone deserves what they want. Personally, I feel everyone should get what they feel is right," added Greenwood.