× Woman Stabbed Trying to Fight off Robbers

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Police in Wilkes-Barre are looking for two men they say were involved in a robbery and stabbing overnight.

It happened around 2 a.m. Saturday on Wilkes-Barre Boulevard.

Investigators say the men tried to take a woman’s wallet. She fought back and was stabbed in the stomach.

Police have not released the condition of the victim.