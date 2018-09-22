Volunteers Work to Replace Trees Destroyed by Vandals

Posted 6:59 pm, September 22, 2018, by , Updated at 06:32PM, September 22, 2018

CARBONDALE, Pa. -- Volunteers helped replace trees destroyed by vandals in Lackawanna County.

Volunteers with the Shade Tree Commission planted new trees on Wurts Brothers Lane in Carbondale on Saturday.

The commission says someone wrecked the trees and more along the path last weekend, causing more than $1,000 in damage.

The path connects a shopping plaza with 7th Avenue and the downtown.

"This means a lot to us. We have worked very hard and to have it restored, especially in a week's time," said Maria Lawler, Shade Tree Commission.

Corky's Garden Path donated the four trees planted on Saturday.

