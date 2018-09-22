Misericordia Wins 47-45 Shootout At Wilkes

Posted 6:38 pm, September 22, 2018

Sam Gillison caught eight passes for 223 yards and three touchdowns and the Misericordia football team beat Wilkes 47-45.

