Light the Night Walk Illuminates Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A fundraiser meant to honor those touched by cancer lit up Nay Aug Park.

The fourth annual Light the Night Walk kicked off Saturday at dusk in Scranton.

The event is put on by the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

The money from the event is used to fund treatments for cancer patients.

"It means a lot. We're getting there. I believe that had my daughter--my daughter passed 13 years ago--I believe if she was diagnosed today, she would still be alive. LLS has come that far," said Shelley Kowalewski, chairperson.

So far, the organization has raised over $13,000.