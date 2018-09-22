Light the Night Walk Illuminates Scranton

Posted 11:14 pm, September 22, 2018, by

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A fundraiser meant to honor those touched by cancer lit up Nay Aug Park.

The fourth annual Light the Night Walk kicked off Saturday at dusk in Scranton.

The event is put on by the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

The money from the event is used to fund treatments for cancer patients.

"It means a lot. We're getting there. I believe that had my daughter--my daughter passed 13 years ago--I believe if she was diagnosed today, she would still be alive. LLS has come that far," said Shelley Kowalewski, chairperson.

So far, the organization has raised over $13,000.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s