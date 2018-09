Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Curious kids had free reign around some big trucks in Nay Aug Park in Scranton on Saturday.

The kids got hands-on with different types of vehicles at the Junior League of Scranton's annual Touch a Truck event.

A Newswatch 16 live truck was a fan favorite.

Kids also checked out medical helicopters, a SWAT team truck, even a hot air balloon.