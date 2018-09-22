Fundraiser to Help Life Flight Pilot Diagnosed with Cancer

Posted 7:04 pm, September 22, 2018, by , Updated at 06:20PM, September 22, 2018

FORTY FORT, Pa. -- A fundraiser in Luzerne County is helping a pilot who has spent his life helping others.

The Flying High for a Cause fundraiser was held at the Wyoming Valley Airport in Forty Fort on Saturday.

It was held for Scott Walters, a Navy veteran and Life Flight pilot recently diagnosed with cancer.

"No one ever wants to get sick and be in a position to ask for help. I don't think it's an easy thing, and he's just completely humbled and amazed by the outpour of family, friends, volunteers, just everybody in the community that's come out," said Megan Pitts Walters' cousin.

Walters' coworkers put together the fundraiser.

