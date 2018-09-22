Fundraiser for Animal Shelter Moves to New Location

Posted 11:15 pm, September 22, 2018, by , Updated at 11:05PM, September 22, 2018

TUNKHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- After a major fundraiser for an animal shelter in the northern tier was postponed by flooding, it went on at a new location.

Woofstock was held at Lazybrook Park in Tunkhannock Township on Saturday.

People showed up with their pups all to help True Friends Animal Welfare Center in Susquehanna County.

This is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the nonprofit.

Torrential rains flooded Salt Springs State Park near Montrose where the event had been held in previous years. Organizers regrouped moved the event to the park near Tunkhannock.

The hope is to raise enough money to build another shelter in Wyoming County.

