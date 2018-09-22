Fringe Festival Kicks off in the Electric City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A nine-day arts festival got underway in Scranton on Saturday.

Fringe Festival kicked off at the Scranton Cultural Center.

An LGBTQ forum was the first of more than 120 performances scheduled at the festival.

Fringe Festival showcases theater, music, stand-up comedy, children’s programming, dance, and more.

WNEP-TV is a proud sponsor of Fringe Festival, which runs through September 30.

More information about the events at Scranton Fringe Festival can be found here.