Fringe Festival Kicks off in the Electric City

Posted 11:35 pm, September 22, 2018, by

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A nine-day arts festival got underway in Scranton on Saturday.

Fringe Festival kicked off at the Scranton Cultural Center.

An LGBTQ forum was the first of more than 120 performances scheduled at the festival.

Fringe Festival showcases theater, music, stand-up comedy, children’s programming, dance, and more.

WNEP-TV is a proud sponsor of Fringe Festival, which runs through September 30.

More information about the events at Scranton Fringe Festival can be found here.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s