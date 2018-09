Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOOSIC, Pa. -- The eighth annual Heroes Day celebrated the men and women in uniform.

Police officers, firefighters, 911 dispatchers, military personnel, and EMS workers were honored at PNC Field in Moosic on Saturday.

During the event, safety, disaster, and SWAT equipment were on display. There were also booths where people could learn more about safety.

Heroes Day was sponsored by numerous government offices.