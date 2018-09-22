Annual 5K Held in Memory of Boy Killed by Drunk Driver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Runners honored the life of a boy killed by a drunk driver in Scranton.

Students from All Saints Academy in Scranton took off on a 5K run at McDade Park on Saturday in memory of a fellow student.

The annual race is held in memory of 12-year-old Lenny Zupon.

Lenny and his father were killed by a drunk driver in Old Forge in 2014.

Each year, students from his school remember him while they run.

"This is amazing. It is so amazing to celebrate this little boy, so amazing how he made such an impact on everyone's life, and this is just our day to celebrate how awesome he was and bring the family together," said Tiffany Hart, Zupon's cousin.

All the money from the race will go toward a scholarship in Lenny Zupon's name.