Wings and Wheels Takes Off This Weekend in Luzerne County

The fourth annual “Wings and Wheels” is this Saturday, September 22, in Luzerne County.

It runs from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey got a preview on Friday morning.

Wings and Wheels features a mix of antique cars and vintage planes.

Admission is $5.00. Children 12 and under are free.

Plane rides are also offered for an additional fee!

The event raises money for PA Wounded Warriors, Inc. Click here to learn more about PA Wounded Warrior. The nonprofit is not affiliated with any national organization including the Wounded Warrior Project.

To register your antique or vintage ride and get more event information, head here!