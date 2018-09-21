Talkback 16 features calls including a theory about why we've gotten so much rain this summer and the new aquarium that opened in Scranton. First, a call about one of the latest roundabouts being built in our area.
Talkback 16: Rain and Roundabouts
-
Talkback 16: Roundabouts, Armpit Sniffers, Sharp Dressed Men
-
Talkback 16: Work Zone Crash, Pets in the Heat
-
Talkback 16: Pizza Paving, Heat Dismissals
-
Talkback 16: Early Dismissals, Deadly Crash
-
Talkback 16: Traffic Alerts, Football Season
-
-
Talkback 16: Suggested Programming, Gus the Groundhog
-
Talkback 16: Crane Collapse, Sex Abuse in the Catholic Church
-
Talkback 16: Police Officer Charged With Voluntary Manslaughter
-
Talkback 16: Picking Up Trash, Tractor Trailer Drivers
-
Talkback 16: Bears, Rain, Commercials
-
-
Talkback 16: Pierogies and PennDOT Trucks
-
Talkback 16: Weather Forecasts and Fun on the Job
-
Talkback 16: Sentencing, Rain, Loud Commercials