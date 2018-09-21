Staying Safe While Exercising Outdoors After Recent Attacks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The brutal murder of a jogger in Washington D.C. and another young woman this week has triggered alarm and safety concerns, especially among women.

Early morning is a popular time for people to walk, bike, and run at parks like Nay Aug Park in Scranton. Most of them do those activities alone.

Wendy Martinez, who was recently engaged, was stabbed to death in what looked to be an "unprovoked attack" while jogging in Washington D.C. Tuesday evening.

What happened in Washington D.C., has many women especially considering what more they can do to protect themselves. Police say that attack in D.C. was random.

Police also say the attack in Iowa earlier this week on a golf course where a top amateur golfer was attacked and brutally murdered was also random.

Samantha Scoblink of Berwick said, "It made me scared a little bit. Sometimes I feel like maybe I should carry a can of mace or something like that."

"I constantly look at behind me, because you never know who is going to jump out, you know?" explained Jody Fleming of Berwick.

Mollie Tibbetts was another young woman murdered in Iowa while running. She was killed in July. Police say that attack also appeared to be random.