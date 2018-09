Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRACKVILLE, Pa. -- A factory in Schuylkill County is set to close at the end of this year.

It's not because of a lack of work, but a lack of employees.

City Shirt in Frackville makes shirts and pants for public safety and postal workers.

Nearly 120 people work here including 60 sewers.

The company says it has been unable to find workers to replace retired and retiring sewers.

So, the plant in Schuylkill County is scheduled to close at the end of December.