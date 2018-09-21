× Rainy Summer is Rough on Roofers

SHAVERTOWN, Pa. — Overcast skies are a familiar and unwelcoming sight for roofers, not only at a home near Wilkes-Barre but all across our area.

“We have not had one full week without a day of rain. It has been stressful a little bit because we can’t operate during the rain,” said Ross Wayman of Blue Square Builders.

Ross Wayman says his crews have missed five weeks of work because of rain.

The roofing business in Forty-Fort can’t catch up with customer requests for roofing repairs.

“Right now we are 113 jobs behind. If we had those five weeks back we would be only 20 or 30 jobs behind,” said Wayman.

Roofing jobs can take time, that’s why officials with Blue Square Builders are asking for customers to have patience especially with the weather that we have been having.

“Once you communicate and keep the open lines of communication going it seems like the people understand. It has not just been raining on our heads it has been raining on everyone’s head,” said Alan Lipidus.

Rick Lizza counts himself as lucky after recently getting a new roof installed because without it.

“It would’ve been pretty wet. We got wind damage and we got the new roof last year and it worked out pretty well,” said Lizza.

Roofers can only hope with fall brings drier weather so they can catch up on repairs.