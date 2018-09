× Pedestrian Hit by Vehicle in Wyoming County

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews were called to a crash on the Luzerne and Wyoming County line.

Authorities haven’t said exactly happened, but there are reports someone was hit by a vehicle and seriously hurt near Noxen.

The crash happened at the intersection of Routes 29 and 309.

The victim was flown to the hospital.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.