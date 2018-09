× Pedestrian Dies After Being Hit by Car in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Pa. — A man hit by a vehicle earlier this week in Lackawanna County has died.

The coroner says Christopher Sharpe of Carbondale passed away Wednesday night.

He was hit earlier that day while crossing Brooklyn Street in Carbondale.

The coroner has ruled the death an accident but is still looking for Sharpe’s family.

If you have any information that could help find them, you’re asked to call the Lackawanna County Coroner’s office.