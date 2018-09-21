LIVE High School Football Scores
Shawn Christy Captured in Ohio

Mid-Valley @ Lakeland

Posted 11:40 pm, September 21, 2018, by

Mid-Valley has definitely struggled this year, and it doesn't get any easier as the Chiefs are one of the top 16 in our Countdown

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s