Man Locked Up After Allegedly Sexually Assaulting a Child

Posted 4:27 pm, September 21, 2018, by , Updated at 04:53PM, September 21, 2018

MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man from Monroe County is charged with sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl.

Arrest papers show that Justin Kraeber of Stroudsburg sent text messages to someone saying he had been having sexual contact with a child.

Kraeber is locked up in Monroe County.

