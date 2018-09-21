Man Locked Up After Allegedly Sexually Assaulting a Child
MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man from Monroe County is charged with sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl.
Arrest papers show that Justin Kraeber of Stroudsburg sent text messages to someone saying he had been having sexual contact with a child.
Kraeber is locked up in Monroe County.
41.083575 -75.084476
