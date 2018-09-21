Google Doodle Honors Fred Rogers, First Episode of His Iconic Children’s Show

PITTSBURGH — On this date, September 21, 1967, Fred Rogers recorded the very first episode of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood at WQED in Pittsburgh. That episode premiered nationally on PBS in February 1968.

Google is celebrating Fred Rogers on this anniversary by creating a stop-motion, animated Google Doodle set to “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?,” the opening song from the iconic children’s series Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.

“The Doodle aims to be a reminder of the nurturing, caring, and whimsy that made the show feel like a ‘television visit’ between Mister Rogers and his young viewers,” said Hedda Sharapan, a child development consultant at Fred Rogers Productions. “Everyone was welcome in this Neighborhood.”