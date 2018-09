Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - An emergency responder directing traffic at the scene of a crash in Wyoming County had to be flown to a hospital after being hit by a vehicle.

State police said the person was directing traffic at the intersection of Routes 309 and 29 near Noxen when he was hit.

Newswatch 16 found a tractor-trailer and dump truck pulled off on the side of the road when our crew got to the scene.

That emergency responder's name and condition have not been released.