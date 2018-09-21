× Demolition Begins at Building Collapse in Berwick

BERWICK, Pa. — The former Masonic building has been at the corner of 2nd and market streets in Berwick since 1905. Friday, crews began to tear it down.

Part of the building collapsed Wednesday afternoon, crushing two cars and sending four people to the hospital.

People in Berwick came to watch the demolition.

“It’s a shame, like the other old buildings in Berwick that have been torn down for parking lots,” said Cliff Kishbaugh.

“It’s our day off. Her niece called her up and said come on down and bring chairs so I brought them chairs to sit on,” said Carl Podlinsek.

According to Berwick officials, this is actually two separate buildings. The back part is what collapsed on Wednesday afternoon. The front part of the building did not collapse and there were questions as to whether that half of the building needed to be torn down.

Engineers decided the Masonic building is not structurally sound, so as of now the entire building must come down.

“Finally getting on to making the building safe, open up the roads and get life back to normal as much as possible,” said Mayor Tim Burke.

Crews do not yet know what caused the century-old building to collapse but Berwick Mayor Tim Burke says they won’t rest until they figure it out.

“We need to know the cause. We don’t know what the cause was. If we don’t know what caused this to happen, how are we going to prevent it from happening again?” said Burke.

The Berwick mayor believes they can figure out what caused the building to collapse once it is torn down.

Demolition is expected to take three days.