× Coroner Called to Crash in Monroe County

MOUNT POCONO, Pa. — The coroner has been called to a crash in Monroe County.

It happened just before 3 a.m. Friday on Route 611 south in Mount Pocono.

There’s no word what caused the crash, or if anyone else was hurt.

Route 611 southbound is closed from Fork Street to Grange Road.

For the latest traffic conditions, click here.