Church Collects Donations for Hurricane Victims

DELAWARE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Stranded vehicles, homes submerged by flood waters, devastation from Hurricane Florence has left thousands of families waiting for relief.

"My response is if we don't do something, who is going to do something?" said Pastor James Bond.

Pastors James and Jilline Bond from Revival Tabernacle Church near Watsontown are hoping their community will help answer that call.

It's why they've begun collecting donations.

"Some of the things that we are collecting are important things like non-perishable foods, plates. We need lots of cleaning supplies," said Vickie Eberhart.

Community members began dropping off donations like cases of water earlier this week but the church will be collecting items until September 26.

Late next week members of the church plan to make the more than 9 hour trip to Lumberton, North Carolina.

That's where they will hand deliver donations to the non-profit night runner mobile disaster services.

"They are already on the ground waiting for us we need to get the truck filled as quickly as we possibly can," said Pastor James Bond.

"It's just awesome to be able to see the community come together again," said Eberhart.

This church is no stranger to supporting those in need.

Just over a year ago Revival Tabernacle collected donations for hurricane victims in Texas.

Pastor Jilline tells us there was an overwhelming amount of support from the community.

"Some people brought a lot and some people brought a little. With all of that, we were able to fill up four semi-truck loads of items to people in need and it really helped. I just give God glory and praise him," said Pastor Jilline Bond.