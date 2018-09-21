× Christy’s Hometown of McAdoo Reacts to His Capture

MCADOO, Pa. — When Newswatch 16 got to McAdoo, the news about Christy’s arrest was pretty fresh.

Some people had heard about it but most were just surprised he has finally been caught.

“They caught him? Did they really? About time, I guess. They’ve been looking for him hard enough,” said one resident.

“Yeah, I couldn’t take my dog for a walk where I wanted to. Plus I was looking for him too,” said another resident.

“I think it’s pretty interesting how he was able to get away from them so often.”

Shawn Christy of McAdoo is now in custody in Ohio.

