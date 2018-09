× Ceiling Collapse at Restaurant in Lackawanna County

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — A ceiling collapse at a restaurant in Lackawanna County hurt three people.

According to fire officials, the ceiling at Denny’s in Dickson City collapsed around 8 p.m. on Friday.

Officials say three people were hurt.

Two people, one of which was an employee, were taken to the hospital to be checked out.

No word on what caused the ceiling to collapse in Lackawanna County.